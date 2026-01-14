Grange Hill actor John Alford jailed for sexually assaulting girls aged 14 and 15
- Former London's Burning actor John Alford has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison.
- The 54-year-old was found guilty of sexually assaulting two girls, aged 14 and 15.
- The incidents occurred at a party at a friend's home in 2022.
- A jury at St Albans Crown Court convicted Alford of all charges last September after a week-long trial.
- Alford denied the accusations, shouting "Wrong, I didn't do this" as the verdicts were read out in court.