Grange Hill actor John Alford jailed for sexually assaulting girls aged 14 and 15

Former London’s Burning and Grange Hill actor John Alford
Former London’s Burning and Grange Hill actor John Alford (Hertfordshire Police)
  • Former London's Burning actor John Alford has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison.
  • The 54-year-old was found guilty of sexually assaulting two girls, aged 14 and 15.
  • The incidents occurred at a party at a friend's home in 2022.
  • A jury at St Albans Crown Court convicted Alford of all charges last September after a week-long trial.
  • Alford denied the accusations, shouting "Wrong, I didn't do this" as the verdicts were read out in court.
