CCTV footage shows ULEZ camera exploding after suspected homemade IED attack
- CCTV footage has been released showing a ULEZ camera exploding in Sidcup, south-east London, on 6 December 2023.
- Retired electrical engineer Kevin Rees is on trial at Woolwich Crown Court, accused of damaging the camera.
- Rees is alleged to have used a low-sophistication, improvised explosive device (IED) to cause the explosion.
- CCTV captured Rees leaving his home with a 'bag of tools' shortly before the incident and returning with an empty bag afterwards, though he claims no recollection of his whereabouts.
- Rees, 63, denies all charges, and the trial is continuing.