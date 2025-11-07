First look at plane that will go direct from London to Sydney in ‘world’s longest flight’
- Qantas has unveiled images of the Airbus A350-1000 aircraft designated for its 'Project Sunrise' non-stop flights from London Heathrow to Sydney.
- The specially configured Airbus A350-1000 will feature an additional 20,000-litre fuel tank, enabling it to fly for up to 22 hours without refuelling.
- The first aircraft is currently under construction in Toulouse, with its main components assembled, and test flights are scheduled to commence in 2026.
- The plane will be fitted with only 238 seats, significantly fewer than its 480-passenger capacity, to offer a premium experience and reduce journey times by up to four hours.
- Qantas expects fares to be around 20 per cent higher, and the airline confirms that the ban on Russian airspace will not impede the route, with Arctic traversals being a potential option.