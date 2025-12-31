Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

London’s stock market records best year for new listings since 2021

Anna Wise
London’s stock markets have staged a rebound with a late spurt in activity
London’s stock markets have staged a rebound with a late spurt in activity (PA Archive)
  • London's stock market recorded its most robust year for new listings since 2021, experiencing a significant resurgence driven by a late surge in activity.
  • The London Stock Exchange welcomed 11 initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2025, raising a total of £1.9 billion, which is more than double the £700 million raised the previous year.
  • A late flurry of IPOs in the final quarter contributed £1.3 billion to the total proceeds, with notable listings including Princes Group and small business lender Shawbrook.
  • Industry experts from PwC anticipate this positive global market momentum will continue into 2026, with a robust pipeline of large-cap IPOs expected across various sectors.
  • The UK is introducing new measures, such as a three-year stamp duty holiday on shares in new flotations, to help revive the London market and enhance its international competitiveness.
