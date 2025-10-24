Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment hooded thief steals manhole covers from street in middle of night

Man filmed stealing 21 manhole covers from street in early morning heist
  • A hooded thief was captured on camera stealing 21 manhole covers from Edgewood Drive in Orpington, Greater London, on Wednesday, 22 October.
  • Residents awoke to find numerous covers missing, leaving exposed shafts along their street, with doorbell footage showing the theft around 1 am.
  • Thames Water investigated the incident but stated that the management company is responsible for replacing the covers as the land is private.
  • The Metropolitan Police confirmed they have not received any reports concerning the theft of the manhole covers.
  • Watch the video in full above.
