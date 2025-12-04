UK’s busiest train station revealed
- London Liverpool Street retained its title as the UK's busiest railway station, recording 98.0 million entries and exits in the year to March, a 3.7 per cent increase.
- London Waterloo climbed to second place with 70.4 million entries and exits, while London Paddington and Tottenham Court Road, both served by the Elizabeth line, ranked third and fourth respectively.
- Birmingham New Street was the busiest station outside London, followed by Manchester Piccadilly and Leeds, with Glasgow Central leading in Scotland and Cardiff Central in Wales.
- A total of 1.73 billion passenger journeys were made across the UK in the year to March, marking a 7 per cent increase from the previous year.
- Elton and Orston in Nottinghamshire was the least-used station with only 68 entries and exits, served by one train per day in each direction from Monday to Saturday.