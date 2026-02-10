London rail station to undergo major redevelopment despite opposition
- Controversial plans for the redevelopment of London Liverpool Street railway station have been granted planning permission by the City of London's planning committee.
- The £1.2 billion project includes the construction of a 97-metre mixed-use tower block directly over the concourse of the Grade II listed station.
- Actor Griff Rhys Jones, president of the Victorian Society and the Liverpool Street Station Campaign (Lissca), criticised the plans as 'disfiguring' and harmful to the station's heritage and surrounding conservation area.
- Network Rail insists its proposals respect the station’s unique heritage and will improve the passenger experience, future-proofing it for an anticipated 158 million annual passengers.
- Opponents, including Lissca, are now awaiting decisions from the Mayor of London and potentially the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.
