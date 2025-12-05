Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man who stabbed strangers on tube platform calmly walks out of station after attack

Knifeman calmly walks out of tube station after stabbing two men
  • Nicholas Orlando Green, 36, was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment for a double stabbing at Kennington Underground station.
  • Green launched an unprovoked knife attack on Phillip Thomas, 44, and Chintz Patel, 42, in March 2024.
  • The victims, who were travelling home from a dance class, were hospitalised but survived their injuries.
  • Footage released by British Transport Police shows Green calmly exiting the station moments after the incident.
  • He was found guilty of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article, and common assault.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in