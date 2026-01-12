Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

London’s homicide rates hit record low

The figures released by the Met come as the latest crime figures for England and Wales also show a fall in the number of homicides to their lowest level since current methods of reporting began in 2003.
  • London recorded its lowest number of homicides in over a decade in 2025, with 97 cases, an 11 per cent decrease from the previous year and the lowest total since 2014.
  • The capital's homicide rate per capita, at 1.1 per 100,000 residents, is the lowest on record despite population growth, significantly undercutting rates in other major global cities.
  • Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley attributed the reduction to "relentless work," including increased arrests, innovative technology like live facial recognition, and targeted action against dangerous criminals.
  • The Met also highlighted a significant decrease in youth violence, with the fewest victims aged under 25 this century and a 73 per cent drop in teenage victims since 2021, supported by the Mayor's Violence Reduction Unit.
  • Despite these positive figures, a recent vetting review revealed 131 Met officers and staff committed crimes or misconduct due to improper vetting during a national recruitment drive between 2019 and 2023.
