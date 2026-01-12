London’s homicide rates hit record low
- London recorded its lowest number of homicides in over a decade in 2025, with 97 cases, an 11 per cent decrease from the previous year and the lowest total since 2014.
- The capital's homicide rate per capita, at 1.1 per 100,000 residents, is the lowest on record despite population growth, significantly undercutting rates in other major global cities.
- Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley attributed the reduction to "relentless work," including increased arrests, innovative technology like live facial recognition, and targeted action against dangerous criminals.
- The Met also highlighted a significant decrease in youth violence, with the fewest victims aged under 25 this century and a 73 per cent drop in teenage victims since 2021, supported by the Mayor's Violence Reduction Unit.
- Despite these positive figures, a recent vetting review revealed 131 Met officers and staff committed crimes or misconduct due to improper vetting during a national recruitment drive between 2019 and 2023.