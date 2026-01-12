Fireball erupts over London as blaze results in travel chaos
- A large fireball erupted at a recycling centre in Southall, London, on Sunday night, with video showing thick smoke and flames.
- Around 60 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade spent three hours tackling the blaze on Johnson Street.
- No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
- The cause of the fire is not yet known.
- The incident led to significant travel disruption, particularly affecting rail services between central London and Heathrow Airport, including the Great Western Main Line and Heathrow Express.