London nursery engulfed by fire
- A fire erupted at Rushey Green Nursery in Catford, Lewisham, on Saturday night.
- The London Fire Brigade dispatched eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters to tackle the blaze, which was first reported at 6.40pm.
- Video footage captured significant flames and dark smoke billowing from the nursery's roof.
- The fire was brought under control about three hours later, with no injuries reported.
- Local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut, and road closures were put in place as an investigation into the cause of the fire commenced.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks