Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Police chase armed drink-driving suspect through London nightclub

Video Player Placeholder
Suspect runs into London nightclub with loaded gun in rucksack
  • London police stopped Nathan Ingram on suspicion of drink-driving, leading to a chase into a crowded nightclub.
  • Officers discovered a loaded Bernardelli 69 self-loading pistol and a small amount of cocaine in Ingram's rucksack.
  • Footage shows police pursuing Ingram into the club and the moment the firearm was found.
  • Ingram, 29, of Hackney, east London, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, ammunition, and a Class A drug.
  • He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on 27 January.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in