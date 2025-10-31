Another airport to introduce fee for car drop-offs
- London City Airport will introduce a drop-off charge for vehicles at its terminal by the end of the year.
- This makes it the last major UK airport to implement such a fee, which will also apply to commercial services like taxis and Uber.
- Airport bosses state the charge is intended to support sustainability goals, reduce congestion, lower emissions, and improve air quality.
- The exact fee and introduction date are yet to be revealed, but blue badge holders will be exempt from the charge.
- Due to limited space, the airport will not provide a free drop-off area with a shuttle service, unlike many other UK airports.