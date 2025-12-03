Moment protesters target iconic Christmas tree in manure stunt

Activists have dumped bags of manure under The Ritz's iconic Christmas tree in London's Mayfair in a bizarre stunt targeting the rich.

Video shows three protesters emptying plastic bags of dung in the hotel lobby before being removed by guards.

The protest, which occurred on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, targeted the “obscenely wealthy” and called for the government to “tax extreme wealth”.

Outside the hotel, the activists unfurled banners stating “Inequality is s***” to highlight their message.

Take Back Power describes itself as a “non-violent civil resistance group” advocating for wealth taxation.