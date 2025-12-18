‘Lolita’ quotes written on a woman’s body in latest Epstein photo dump
- Photographs in the latest Epstein dump from House Dems include handwritten messages on a woman’s body, which appear to quote Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita, a copy of which can be seen in one of the photos.
- The first blurry image shows a line scrawled across a chest, it reads, "Lo-lee-ta: the tip of the tongue taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap, at three, on the teeth."
- Another photo with the book visible shows a passage written on a foot, "She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock.” The next line, shown near the person's hip: "She was Lola in slacks," followed by an image of her neck, displaying, "She was Dolly at school." The final image shows the line, written along the person's spine, "She was Dolores on the dotted line."
- Epstein kept a first edition copy of "Lolita" in the office of his New York City home. The novel is about a man's obsession with, and sexual abuse of, a 12-year-old girl.
- Epstein's plane became known among the press as the “Lolita Express” for its role in ferrying young women between New York and Epstein’s primary residence in Palm Beach, Florida, where many of his alleged acts of sexual abuse are said to have taken place.