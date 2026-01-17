Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Twenty-nine councils request delays to local elections

Starmer brands Tories a ‘sinking ship’ as Jenrick defects to Reform UK
  • Twenty-nine councils across the UK have requested a delay to their local elections scheduled for May, with Labour-led authorities forming the majority.
  • The requests are attributed to a lack of resources for local government reorganisation (LGR) and the cost of holding elections, linked to Labour's plans to merge two-tier authorities.
  • Opposition parties, including the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, and Reform UK, have strongly criticised the delays, accusing Labour of avoiding voters and undermining democracy.
  • Nigel Farage of Reform UK has launched a judicial review to challenge the delays, alleging an ”abuse of power” by the communities secretary.
  • The Electoral Commission's chief executive, Vijay Rangarajan, expressed disappointment, saying that such delays create ”unprecedented” uncertainty and risk damaging public confidence.
