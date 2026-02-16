Government scraps plan to delay local council elections across England
- The Government initially planned to postpone local elections in 30 councils scheduled for this May.
- Local Government Secretary Steve Reed had previously announced the delay, citing arguments about capacity, reorganisation, and democracy.
- Following legal advice, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has now withdrawn its original decision to postpone these elections.
- Despite withdrawing the initial postponement decision, an MHCLG spokesperson stated that all local elections will now proceed in May 2026, aiming to provide certainty to councils.
- Nigel Farage of Reform UK claimed a victory, asserting his party successfully challenged the 'Labour government's' attempt to prevent 4.6 million people from voting.
