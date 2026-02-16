Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Government scraps plan to delay local council elections across England

What do local councils do?
  • The Government initially planned to postpone local elections in 30 councils scheduled for this May.
  • Local Government Secretary Steve Reed had previously announced the delay, citing arguments about capacity, reorganisation, and democracy.
  • Following legal advice, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has now withdrawn its original decision to postpone these elections.
  • Despite withdrawing the initial postponement decision, an MHCLG spokesperson stated that all local elections will now proceed in May 2026, aiming to provide certainty to councils.
  • Nigel Farage of Reform UK claimed a victory, asserting his party successfully challenged the 'Labour government's' attempt to prevent 4.6 million people from voting.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in