Bizarre lobster heist may be linked to a larger crime ring
- A truck transporting live lobsters valued at $400,000, intended for Costco stores in Illinois and Minnesota, was stolen.
- The CEO of Rexing Companies, Dylan Rexing, whose firm was transporting the lobsters, believes the theft is linked to a wider organized cargo theft ring.
- Rexing highlighted that cargo theft is a major national problem, causing financial strain for businesses and contributing to increased consumer prices.
- The FBI is currently investigating the theft, though no arrests have been announced.
- Federal agencies, including Homeland Security through "Operation Boiling Point" and the Department of Transportation, are working to tackle cargo theft, which results in billions of annual losses and can finance other illicit activities.