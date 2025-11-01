Cruise cancelled after passenger left behind on island
- An 80-year-old passenger, Suzanne Rees, died after being left behind on Lizard Island, Australia, by the Coral Adventurer cruise ship.
- Rees became separated from her group during a hike after feeling unwell, and the ship departed, mistakenly believing she had returned.
- Coral Expeditions, the operator, cancelled the remainder of the voyage and offered full refunds to passengers following the tragic incident and previous mechanical issues.
- Australian authorities, including Queensland Police and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), have launched an investigation into the death.
- AMSA has issued a notice banning new passengers from boarding the Coral Adventurer and will take action if non-compliance with safety regulations is identified.