Workers to get up to £5k more per year as living wage rises

The London rate will rise by 95p per hour in April
The London rate will rise by 95p per hour in April (PA Archive)
  • The voluntary real living wage is set to increase to £13.45 an hour across the UK and £14.80 an hour in London, benefiting nearly half a million workers.
  • This 6.7 per cent rise (6.9 per cent in London) will come into effect in April, adding 85p an hour to the UK rate and 95p to the London rate.
  • The Living Wage Foundation, which calculates the rate based on the cost of essentials, says that a full-time worker on the real living wage will earn £2,418 more annually than someone on the government's minimum wage, and £5,050 more in London.
  • Over 16,000 UK companies, including more than half of the FTSE 100, voluntarily pay this rate to all staff and third-party contractors.
  • The increase aims to help workers better cope with rising living costs, as recent research showed many low-paid workers are struggling to afford essentials.
