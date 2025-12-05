UK to launch new register of ‘living heritage’
- The UK is establishing a new register of "living heritage" to document and safeguard traditions passed down through generations.
- Communities across the UK are encouraged to nominate cherished customs, crafts, and celebrations for inclusion in this comprehensive inventory.
- The register will encompass a wide range of traditions, from ancient practices like cheese-rolling and tartan weaving to those introduced by immigrant communities, such as steel-drumming.
- This initiative follows the UK's ratification of Unesco’s 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, aiming to preserve the nation's unique cultural identity.
- Heritage minister Baroness Twycross highlighted the importance of community involvement and inclusivity, stressing that the inventory should reflect the UK's evolving cultural tapestry and the economic value of heritage.