Plane crashes near Littleborough as emergency services race to scene
- Emergency services are responding to a light aircraft crash in the Littleborough area, near Manchester.
- Greater Manchester Police confirmed their attendance at the scene to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
- It is believed that two individuals were travelling in the aircraft when it crashed.
- A police scene has been established, and members of the public are advised to avoid the area.
- This is an ongoing and breaking news story, with further details expected to follow.
