‘Little Louvre’ reopens after major renovation
- The Musée Bonnat-Helleu, a major French art museum in Bayonne, Basque Country, has reopened following a 14-year renovation period.
- Often dubbed the 'little Louvre', the museum is celebrated for housing an extensive collection of French Old Masters, considered among the most important between Paris and Madrid.
- Founded in 1891, the institution underwent a comprehensive €35m (£30m) facelift, officially reopening its doors on 27 November.
- Its expanded 3,000 sq. m. display area now showcases approximately 7,000 works, spanning from Antiquity to the 20th century, including pieces by Michelangelo, Rembrandt, Rubens, and Goya.
- The museum aims to double its annual visitor numbers to between 60,000 and 80,000 and has stated that female artists will be a priority for future acquisitions.