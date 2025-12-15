Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists say ‘Little Foot’ may hold clues to a new species

Anthropologist Jesse Martin holding a three-dimensional print of the Little Foot skull
Anthropologist Jesse Martin holding a three-dimensional print of the Little Foot skull (La Trobe University)
  • The 'Little Foot' fossil, discovered in South Africa's Sterkfontein Caves, may represent an entirely new species of human ancestor.
  • Previously, the fossil was widely believed to belong to the Australopithecus genus, specifically attributed to Australopithecus prometheus or Australopithecus africanus.
  • A new study suggests Little Foot does not share unique traits with either of these previously identified species.
  • Anthropologist Jesse Martin from La Trobe University stated that the fossil is likely a previously unidentified human relative, challenging its current classification.
  • Researchers emphasise the fossil's importance for understanding human evolutionary history and the need for its definition as a unique species.
