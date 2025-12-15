Scientists say ‘Little Foot’ may hold clues to a new species
- The 'Little Foot' fossil, discovered in South Africa's Sterkfontein Caves, may represent an entirely new species of human ancestor.
- Previously, the fossil was widely believed to belong to the Australopithecus genus, specifically attributed to Australopithecus prometheus or Australopithecus africanus.
- A new study suggests Little Foot does not share unique traits with either of these previously identified species.
- Anthropologist Jesse Martin from La Trobe University stated that the fossil is likely a previously unidentified human relative, challenging its current classification.
- Researchers emphasise the fossil's importance for understanding human evolutionary history and the need for its definition as a unique species.