Lithuania makes arrests over weather balloons
- Lithuanian authorities have arrested 21 individuals linked to a criminal network that allegedly smuggled cigarettes from Belarus into Lithuania using specially equipped weather balloons.
- The operation involved over 80 searches, resulting in the seizure of cigarettes with Belarusian excise stamps, firearms, communication jammers, luxury cars, and other valuable assets.
- This crackdown follows Lithuania's declaration of a national emergency due to security risks from these balloons, which repeatedly violated its airspace and caused disruptions like airport closures and border crossing shutdowns.
- Prosecutors allege the highly organised network had direct contacts in Belarus, coordinating the launch and tracking of balloons to deliver contraband to specific landing points in Lithuania.
- The 21 suspects face charges including participation in a criminal organisation, illegal handling and smuggling of excise goods, and aiding another state in acting against Lithuania.