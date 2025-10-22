Scientists may have found way to extend lithium battery lifespan
- Chinese scientists have developed a new battery system utilising fluorinated deep eutectic gel electrolytes (DEGEs) to improve the safety and performance of lithium metal batteries.
- This innovation addresses key challenges in current lithium cells, such as the risks of leakage, combustion, and the formation of needle-like lithium structures during charging.
- The new electrolyte system, based on fluorinated amides, allowed for stable battery cycling for over 9,000 hours and maintained over 80 per cent of its power capacity after 2,500 charging cycles.
- Tests also showed the system's stability at elevated temperatures of approximately 80C, where it maintained performance for 300 cycles.
- These findings present a promising method for scaling up lithium batteries for practical applications, including electric vehicles and large-scale power grids.