Lisbon funicular crash report reveals multiple failings
- A preliminary report has attributed the Lisbon funicular crash on Wednesday, September 3, to the failure of a steel cable and various maintenance flaws.
- The tragic incident resulted in 16 fatalities, including 11 foreigners, and left 21 people injured.
- Investigators found that the underground steel haulage cable, which was less than a year old, was not adequately strong, certified for public transport, or installed according to manufacturer specifications.
- The report also highlighted five instances where the funicular's maintenance programme referred to "non-existent, inapplicable or outdated standards."
- Following the cable's breakage, safety systems cut power, disabling the pneumatic brake and proving the manual brake insufficient to prevent the streetcar from derailing and crashing into a building.