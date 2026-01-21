Trump loyalist steps down as US attorney after judge’s rebuke
- Lindsey Halligan has resigned from her role as a top federal prosecutor in Virginia, following a federal judge's ruling that she was unlawfully serving in the position.
- Judge David Novak criticised Halligan's “vitriolic” defense of her continued use of the “U.S. Attorney” title, stating it ignored a binding court order and was a “charade.”
- Halligan's interim appointment, made by Donald Trump, was found to have exceeded the 120-day limit, rendering her actions, including politically charged indictments against adversaries, unlawful.
- Her resignation came after multiple judges, including Judge Cameron McGowan Currie and Judge Leonie M. Brinkeman, had previously questioned her legitimacy and dismissed cases she brought.
- Halligan is among at least five U.S. attorneys appointed by Donald Trump who were determined to be serving unlawfully, with similar rulings affecting prosecutors in New Jersey, New York, Nevada and Los Angeles.