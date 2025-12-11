Hoyle issues warning over Russian ‘phishing’ attempts on WhatsApp
- MPs have been warned for the second time in a month about foreign targeting, specifically from Russia, following an earlier alert concerning Chinese intelligence.
- Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle cautioned parliamentarians about the use of WhatsApp and other messaging apps due to these ongoing threats.
- The National Cyber Security Centre is working with the government and parliament to counter recent 'phishing' attempts, understood to be linked to Russia, targeting commercial messaging apps like Signal and WhatsApp.
- The government plans to disrupt espionage threats by providing security briefings for political parties, new guidance for election candidates, and investing £300m in security upgrades and police bolstering.
- These warnings follow incidents such as a Russian spy ship targeting RAF pilots with lasers and China attempting to recruit MPs via LinkedIn, alongside a controversial collapsed spying case involving China.