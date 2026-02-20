Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jailing of British couple in Iran is ‘devastating’, says their son

Family of Britons detained in Iran determined to secure their safe return
  • British couple Lindsay and Craig Foreman have been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran, over a year after their arrest on disputed espionage charges which they deny.
  • Their son, Joe Bennett, described the news as 'devastating' but expressed hope that the clear verdict would allow the UK Foreign Office to formulate a plan for their release.
  • The couple, from East Sussex, were arrested on 3 January last year during a global motorcycle journey and have since endured gruelling conditions, including solitary confinement and lack of legal representation.
  • Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary, condemned the sentence as 'completely appalling and totally unjustifiable' and pledged to relentlessly pursue their return to the UK.
  • Mr Bennett highlighted the harsh prison conditions, including unsanitary environments and his mother's isolation due to language barriers in the women's section of Evin prison.
