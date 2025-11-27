‘Passive’ UK government slammed by son of British couple held in Iran
- British couple Craig and Lindsay Foreman have been detained in Iran since January on espionage charges while undertaking a round-the-world motorcycle tour.
- Their son, Joe Bennett, has accused the UK government of being 'very passive' and failing to do enough to secure their release, drawing parallels to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case.
- Bennett dismissed Iran's espionage accusations as 'hostage-taking,' asserting that his parents are not spies and that the charges are politically motivated.
- The couple, from East Sussex, deny the spying allegations and were recently reunited in Tehran's notorious Evin prison after being separated.
- The Foreign Office stated it is 'deeply concerned' by the charges, is providing consular assistance, and remains in close contact with the family.