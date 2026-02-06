Body found in search for Lil Jon’s missing son
- Police have recovered a body in the search for 27-year-old Nathan Smith, son of US rapper Lil Jon.
- Smith, who performed as DJ Young Slade, was reported missing earlier this week after being last seen on Tuesday in Milton, Georgia.
- Milton Police Department searched for him for three days before the body, believed to be his, was found in a pond near his home.
- Police said there’s “no indication of foul play,” and Lil Jon's representatives requested privacy and continued prayers for the family during the difficult time.
- Smith is the only child of the Grammy-winning rapper, real name Jonathan Smith, and his estranged wife, Nicole Smith.
