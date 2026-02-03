Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Two dead after light aircraft crash in Greater Manchester

A light aircraft crashed in a farmland area near Rochdale on Tuesday morning
A light aircraft crashed in a farmland area near Rochdale on Tuesday morning (Richard McCarthy/PA Wire)
  • Two men have died after a light aircraft crashed in a farmland area near Rochdale, Greater Manchester, police have confirmed.
  • The Cirrus aircraft, which had taken off from Birmingham, came down in Littleborough shortly after 11 am on Tuesday.
  • Greater Manchester Police stated that no other individuals are believed to have been on board the plane.
  • There were also no reported injuries to anyone on the ground.
  • Chief Superintendent Danny Inglis, from GMP's Rochdale district, said: "This is a devastating incident where two people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with their families and friends."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in