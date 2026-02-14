Checkout worker fired for drinking unpaid bottle of water
- A Lidl employee, Julian Oxborough, was dismissed from his job after drinking a 17p bottle of water without paying for it at the Wincanton store on 19 July 2024.
- Mr Oxborough, who had worked for Lidl for over a decade, claimed he was dehydrated and forgot to pay for the water, describing his dismissal as "a huge overreaction".
- Lidl's area manager, Karina Moon, found his explanations inconsistent and noted he had four days after the incident to report it but failed to do so.
- The company maintained a zero-tolerance policy on consuming unpaid stock, stating it was essential for their operations and that rules must be followed by everyone.
- An Employment Tribunal in Southampton upheld Lidl's decision, rejecting Mr Oxborough's claim for unfair dismissal.
