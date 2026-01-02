Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lidl sells over 30 million mince pies as Christmas sales surge

Lidl Christmas advert 2025
  • Lidl announced a record-breaking Christmas trading period, reporting a 10 per cent surge in sales.
  • The German-owned retailer's UK operations generated over £1.1 billion in turnover in the four weeks leading up to Christmas Eve.
  • Nearly 51 million customers shopped with Lidl, an 8 per cent year-on-year increase, with CEO Ryan McDonnell crediting investment in low prices and British food.
  • Bestselling items included 30 million mince pies, a 70 per cent increase in seasonal produce sales, and a 260 per cent rise in Champagne sales for Lidl Plus members.
  • Lidl, Britain's sixth-largest grocery chain, opened around 40 new shops in 2025, expanding its total UK estate to over 1,000 stores.
