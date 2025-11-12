Tragedy as at least 42 migrants die in boat incident off Libyan coast
- At least 42 migrants are presumed dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya last week, as confirmed by the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).
- Seven survivors were located by Libyan authorities on Saturday near the al-Buri Oil Field, six days after their vessel's engine failed on 3 November following departure from Zuwara.
- The rubber boat was reportedly carrying 47 men and two women, with the missing individuals comprising Sudanese, Somali, Cameroonian and Nigerian nationals.
- The IOM has provided urgent medical care, water and food to the survivors, who are now in stable condition in Tripoli after suffering from sunburn and skin irritation.
- This incident contributes to the rising death toll in the Central Mediterranean, where over 1,000 people have died since the beginning of 2025, with more than 500 lost off Libya.