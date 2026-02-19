US billionaire says he was ‘foolish’ to trust Epstein
- Les Wexner, founder of L Brands, testified before the House Oversight Committee, claiming he was "duped by a world-class con man," his former financial adviser, Jeffrey Epstein.
- Wexner denied any knowledge of Epstein's criminal conduct or involvement in the abuse of girls and young women, stating he was "naive, foolish, and gullible" for trusting him.
- As one of Epstein’s most prominent former friends, Wexner has spent years answering for their decades-long association and he sought to use the proceeding to dispel what he called “outrageous untrue statements and hurtful rumor, innuendo, and speculation” that have shadowed him.
- Despite Wexner's claims that their relationship ended in 2007, newly released documents show he emailed Epstein in 2008 after Epstein's plea deal for soliciting a minor.
- Democratic Representative Robert Garcia expressed scepticism about Wexner's testimony, suggesting he was deeply involved in providing financial support that enabled Epstein's crimes.
