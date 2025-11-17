Missed Leonid meteor shower’s peak? You still have a chance to see dazzling display
- The Leonids meteor shower peaked early Monday but stargazers in the United States still have a chance to see the dazzling light show in the sky.
- The Leonids peak annually in mid-November, typically producing around three meteors per hour, but the entire shower lasts about a month, through Dec. 3.
- The meteors are known for being bright, colorful, and exceptionally fast, traveling at speeds of 44 miles (71 kilometers) per second.
- Approximately every 33 years, the Leonids can produce a spectacular meteor storm, defined by at least 1,000 meteors per hour.
- Significant Leonid storms occurred in 1966, where thousands of meteors per minute were observed, and the last storm was recorded in 2002.