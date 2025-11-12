Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Leonardo workers kick off UK-wide strike action

Hundreds of workers were on the picket line at Leonardo’s Edinburgh site on Wednesday morning
Hundreds of workers were on the picket line at Leonardo’s Edinburgh site on Wednesday morning (Nick Forbes/PA)
  • Thousands of aerospace workers across the UK have launched strike action against defence company Leonardo.
  • The industrial action follows the rejection of a 3.6 per cent pay rise, which the Unite union branded "well below" inflation, despite Leonardo UK's consistent profits.
  • Picket lines formed in Edinburgh and other sites across Scotland and England, with workers successfully urging delivery drivers to turn away.
  • Unite regional officer Carrie Binnie stated it was the first walk-out at the company in 35 years and that members had "no other choice" due to the company's failure to meet demands.
  • Leonardo expressed disappointment that their revised pay offer was rejected and welcomed Unite back to the table for further negotiations, with strikes scheduled throughout November at various sites.
