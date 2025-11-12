Leonardo workers kick off UK-wide strike action
- Thousands of aerospace workers across the UK have launched strike action against defence company Leonardo.
- The industrial action follows the rejection of a 3.6 per cent pay rise, which the Unite union branded "well below" inflation, despite Leonardo UK's consistent profits.
- Picket lines formed in Edinburgh and other sites across Scotland and England, with workers successfully urging delivery drivers to turn away.
- Unite regional officer Carrie Binnie stated it was the first walk-out at the company in 35 years and that members had "no other choice" due to the company's failure to meet demands.
- Leonardo expressed disappointment that their revised pay offer was rejected and welcomed Unite back to the table for further negotiations, with strikes scheduled throughout November at various sites.