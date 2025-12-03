Restaurant chain with 70 UK stores facing closures and job cuts
- Leon, a fast-food chain with over 70 UK restaurants and 1,120 staff, is struggling to recover from the Covid pandemic and may face closures and job cuts.
- Co-founder John Vincent reacquired the chain from the Issa brothers, owners of Asda, after it was sold for £100m in 2021 and repurchased for an estimated £30-50 million.
- The company operated at a pre-tax loss of £8.38 million, with sales falling from £64.9 million in 2023 to £62.5 million in 2024.
- Vincent criticised the previous management for cost-cutting measures, such as reducing ingredient quality, which he believes negatively impacted sales.
- Future plans for Leon include smaller menus, improved cleanliness standards, and a review of self-checkout kiosks – while retaining popular dishes.