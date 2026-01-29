Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teenager admits murdering 12-year-old boy on his walk home from school

Leo Ross, 12, was stabbed to death in Yardley Wood, Birmingham
Leo Ross, 12, was stabbed to death in Yardley Wood, Birmingham (West Midlands Police)
  • A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to the murder of 12-year-old Leo Ross in a knife attack.
  • The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered the plea at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
  • Leo was fatally stabbed on 21 January 2025 as he walked home from school in Yardley Wood, Birmingham.
  • Members of the public rushed to his aid, but he later died in hospital.
  • Leo is believed to be the youngest victim of knife crime in the West Midlands.
