Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Teenage murderer gives false account to police after killing schoolboy

Watch: 12-year-old Leo Ross’s killer pretends to be passer-by after murder
  • A teenage killer, who was 14 at the time, murdered schoolboy Leo Ross by stabbing him in a random attack in Birmingham parkland on 21 January 2025.
  • Police bodycam footage shows the youth gave a false account to officers, claiming he had found Leo already injured beside the River Cole.
  • The killer, now aged 15, remained at the murder scene and spoke to police, maintaining his fabricated story.
  • An inquiry conducted by West Midlands Police uncovered the deception regarding the circumstances of Leo Ross's death.
  • The teenager has pleaded guilty to murder and is scheduled to be sentenced on 10 February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in