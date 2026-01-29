Teenage murderer gives false account to police after killing schoolboy
- A teenage killer, who was 14 at the time, murdered schoolboy Leo Ross by stabbing him in a random attack in Birmingham parkland on 21 January 2025.
- Police bodycam footage shows the youth gave a false account to officers, claiming he had found Leo already injured beside the River Cole.
- The killer, now aged 15, remained at the murder scene and spoke to police, maintaining his fabricated story.
- An inquiry conducted by West Midlands Police uncovered the deception regarding the circumstances of Leo Ross's death.
- The teenager has pleaded guilty to murder and is scheduled to be sentenced on 10 February.
