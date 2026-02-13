Teenage murderer lies to police in unmasked bodycam video
- Kian Moulton murdered 12-year-old Leo Rossin in a random knife attack in Birmingham in January 2025.
- Police released body-worn video showing Moulton, 15, lying to officers at the scene, denying he touched the victim.
- Moulton was sentenced on Tuesday, 10 February, to life detention with a minimum term of 13 years.
- A judge lifted the automatic anonymity granted to under-18s, allowing Moulton's name to be published.
- Mr Justice Choudhury KC stated that the killer should be named due to significant public interest in the case.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks