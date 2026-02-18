Ash Wednesday fasting rules as Lent begins
- Ash Wednesday, falling on Feb. 18 this year, marks the beginning of Lent, a solemn 40-day period of fasting, reflection, and repentance for many Christians, including Catholics and various Protestant denominations.
- During Ash Wednesday services, worshippers receive ashes, typically in the shape of a cross on their forehead, accompanied by phrases like "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."
- Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are obligatory days of fasting and abstinence for Catholics. Fridays during Lent are obligatory days of abstinence.
- Roman Catholics ages 18 to 59 limit food intake to one full meal and two smaller ones that together are not equal to a full meal on Ash Wednesday. Anyone age 14 onward is also barred from eating meat, though eggs, milk, fish, grains, fruits and vegetables are all allowed.
- Lent encourages practices such as prayer, charitable deeds, self-discipline, and giving up something, while Eastern Orthodox Christians observe a similar "Great Lent" with different timing and traditions.
