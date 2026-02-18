Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ash Wednesday fasting rules as Lent begins

Ash Wednesday is designated by counting backward 40 days from Easter, minus the Sundays
Ash Wednesday is designated by counting backward 40 days from Easter, minus the Sundays (AP)
  • Ash Wednesday, falling on Feb. 18 this year, marks the beginning of Lent, a solemn 40-day period of fasting, reflection, and repentance for many Christians, including Catholics and various Protestant denominations.
  • During Ash Wednesday services, worshippers receive ashes, typically in the shape of a cross on their forehead, accompanied by phrases like "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."
  • Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are obligatory days of fasting and abstinence for Catholics. Fridays during Lent are obligatory days of abstinence.
  • Roman Catholics ages 18 to 59 limit food intake to one full meal and two smaller ones that together are not equal to a full meal on Ash Wednesday. Anyone age 14 onward is also barred from eating meat, though eggs, milk, fish, grains, fruits and vegetables are all allowed.
  • Lent encourages practices such as prayer, charitable deeds, self-discipline, and giving up something, while Eastern Orthodox Christians observe a similar "Great Lent" with different timing and traditions.
