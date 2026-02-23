‘Sadistic’ students attacked sheep and then blew it up with fireworks
- Agricultural students Leighton Ashby, 22, and Oakley Hollands, 20, have been jailed for a "sadistic" attack on a sheep, which they filmed and involved placing fireworks inside its body.
- The duo, enrolled at Plumpton Agricultural College, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal after pinning down and fatally injuring a Romsey ewe near Ditchling Beacon.
- Ashby received a two-year sentence, while Hollands was sentenced to 20 months in a youth offender institution for the 30-minute attack, during which they kept the sheep's ear tag as a "token".
- Hove Trial Centre heard that the men kicked the sheep multiple times and inserted explosive devices, with Hollands heard laughing and shouting "kill it" during the incident.
- Judge Jeremy Gold KC condemned their "callous and frankly sadistic behaviour," noting their farming backgrounds made their actions "all the more alarming and difficult to comprehend."
