Legal letter claims Andrew and Epstein ‘asked exotic dancer for sex acts’
- Legal letters unearthed from Jeffrey Epstein's documents claim Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome at Epstein's Florida home in early 2006.
- The dancer's lawyers alleged the pair offered her and other exotic dancers $10,000 each to perform, and that young women, some reportedly as young as 14, were present at the party.
- The letter, dated March 2011, also indicated the unnamed woman would keep the alleged encounter confidential in exchange for a payment of $250,000.
- This allegation is distinct from those made by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew, an accusation he has consistently denied.
- Further documents include a draft statement from Ghislaine Maxwell and an email from Epstein, both appearing to confirm the authenticity of a photograph of Andrew and Ms Giuffre, which Andrew has long disputed.
