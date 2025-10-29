Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reform MP reveals he ‘gamed’ benefits system in old job

Reform UK secures first seat as Lee Anderson wins Ashfield
  • Reform MP Lee Anderson admitted to "gaming the system" to help clients secure benefits during his previous role at the Citizens Advice Bureau.
  • Anderson claimed some advisers had a "100 per cent hit rate" for benefits forms, even for fit individuals, describing it as a "competition" with the Department for Work and Pensions.
  • Reform UK plans to end Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for claimants with "non-serious" anxiety disorders and introduce more frequent reassessments.
  • The party's head of policy, Zia Yusuf, highlighted a tripling of new PIP claims for under-25s in five years, arguing young people are being "tossed onto a scrap heap".
  • Anderson labelled this the "anxiety generation", suggesting they stay home on taxpayer-funded support, with Reform UK projecting £9 billion in annual savings from welfare cuts by 2029.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in