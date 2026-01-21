Britain sees spike in driving test cheating
- Attempts to cheat driving tests in Britain increased by 47 per cent in the year to September 2025, with 2,844 recorded cases, prompting road safety concerns.
- The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) attributed the rise to a combination of more cheating incidents and enhanced detection capabilities.
- The most prevalent forms of cheating involved technology-assisted methods during theory tests, such as concealed earpieces, and impersonation for both theory and practical examinations.
- This surge in cheating coincides with a significant backlog for practical driving tests, though the DVSA maintains there is no evidence directly linking the two.
- The DVSA has strengthened its fraud detection measures, leading to prosecutions and severe penalties, including prison sentences, for individuals caught cheating or impersonating candidates.