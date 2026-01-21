Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Britain sees spike in driving test cheating

New driving test rules to come into force for 2025 announced by DVSA
  • Attempts to cheat driving tests in Britain increased by 47 per cent in the year to September 2025, with 2,844 recorded cases, prompting road safety concerns.
  • The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) attributed the rise to a combination of more cheating incidents and enhanced detection capabilities.
  • The most prevalent forms of cheating involved technology-assisted methods during theory tests, such as concealed earpieces, and impersonation for both theory and practical examinations.
  • This surge in cheating coincides with a significant backlog for practical driving tests, though the DVSA maintains there is no evidence directly linking the two.
  • The DVSA has strengthened its fraud detection measures, leading to prosecutions and severe penalties, including prison sentences, for individuals caught cheating or impersonating candidates.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in