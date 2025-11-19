Teacher admits drinking before meetings and after parents evening
- A primary school headteacher, Leanne Grove, has been banned from teaching for storing and consuming alcohol on school premises.
- Ms Grove, formerly of Hazeldene School in Bedford, admitted to drinking alcohol before a governor's meeting and after a parents evening.
- Two cans of gin and tonic were discovered in her handbag next to her desk in March 2023, leading to her suspension and a formal investigation.
- The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found her conduct amounted to unacceptable professional conduct, describing her behaviour as "reckless".
- Ms Grove has stated she has no desire to return to teaching following the incident.