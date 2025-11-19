Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teacher admits drinking before meetings and after parents evening

The teacher has been banned from classrooms (file image)
The teacher has been banned from classrooms (file image) (Getty Images)
  • A primary school headteacher, Leanne Grove, has been banned from teaching for storing and consuming alcohol on school premises.
  • Ms Grove, formerly of Hazeldene School in Bedford, admitted to drinking alcohol before a governor's meeting and after a parents evening.
  • Two cans of gin and tonic were discovered in her handbag next to her desk in March 2023, leading to her suspension and a formal investigation.
  • The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found her conduct amounted to unacceptable professional conduct, describing her behaviour as "reckless".
  • Ms Grove has stated she has no desire to return to teaching following the incident.
