Seven new frog-like insect species unearthed in Ugandan rainforest
- Seven new species of frog-like insects, known as leafhoppers from the genus Batracomorphus, have been officially confirmed as new to science.
- The discovery was made by Dr Alvin Helden of Anglia Ruskin University during fieldwork in Uganda's Kibale National Park, specifically in rainforests above 1,500m altitude.
- Confirming the new species required a detailed examination of their genitalia, as the leafhoppers are almost identical in appearance, relying on a “lock and key” reproductive mechanism.
- These are the first new Batracomorphus species to be recorded in Africa since 1981, adding to the 375 species previously known worldwide.
- Dr Helden named six of the new species after their distinctive features or location, and one, Batracomorphus ruthae, in honour of his late mother, Ruth, who was a scientist and inspired his love for science.